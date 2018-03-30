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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

196V4LAB2/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

VESA mount allows for flexibility

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very clear picture

I am very pleased with the monitor, I use it daily and I am very satisfied. Thanks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 200V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 200V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight

26/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This monitor has great clarity

Before selecting this monitor to replace the one that had 'died' I viewed several others that were connected to computers to compare the on-screen results and this one's performance stood out against all the others. I found it easy to install and have been delighted with it on all counts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V4LAB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight

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