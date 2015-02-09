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  • Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors
    Energy Label Europe F here
    for more information, download here (PDF 376.0KB)

    LCD monitor with LED backlight

    200V4QSBR/00

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vibrant MVA LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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    LCD monitor with LED backlight

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    Great LED images in vivid colors

    • V Line
    • 20 (19.53" / 49.6 cm diag.)
    MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

    MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

    Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      19.53 inch / 49.6cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      MVA
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.23 x 0.22 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness (max.)
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      SmartContrast
      10,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      20  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      434.88 (H) x 238.68 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      8 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8.1
      User convenience
      • Auto/Down
      • 4:3 Wide/Up
      • Brightness/Back
      • Menu/OK
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      On mode
      13.97 W (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)
      Energy Label Class
      F

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      479 x 369 x 213  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      535 x 389 x 131  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      479 x 299 x 50  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.79  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.72  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.39  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • WEEE
      • CCC
      • CE Mark
      • CECP
      • CEL
      • China RoHS
      • CU
      • EPA
      • ETL
      • FCC Class B
      • PSB
      • TCO Certified
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UKRAINIAN

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy (front bezel) /Texture (rear cover)

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, Power
      Monitor with stand
      yes
      User Documentation
      yes

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    • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.

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