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  • Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors

    LCD monitor

    206V6QSB/74

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast, it’s a great choice!

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    LCD monitor

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    Great LED images in vivid colors

    • V Line
    • 20 (Viewable 19.5" / 49.4 cm)
    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      19.45 inch / 49.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:10
      LCD panel type
      AH-IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.291 x 0.291 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1440 x 900 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      10,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      14 (GtG)  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      418.61 (H) x 262.35 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Brightness/Back
      • 4:3 Wide/Up
      • Auto/Down
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      On mode
      17.17 W (typ.), 18.1 W (max.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      452 x 371 x 200  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      508 x 432 x 111  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      452 x 304 x 40  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.70  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.28  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.00  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • WEEE
      • CECP
      • CCC

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy (front bezel) / Texture (rear cover)

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.

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