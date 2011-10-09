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Discontinued

BrillianceLED monitor with 2ms

226CL2SB/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226CL2 Full HD LED display with 2ms SmartResponse Turbo and stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world

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Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line

  • Full HD

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

SmartResponse of 2ms

SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

18/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ease of use/plug n play

Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

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