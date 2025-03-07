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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

226V4LAB/00

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

Small footprint saves space

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/03/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

probably one of the best monitors ever made

I've had it for about 13 years... I literally never turn it off... and now, just today, they are standing side by side – the 27-inch AOC 27B3H2, which I just bought today... The Philips monitor's display is at least 300% better, and not just that... The image remains clear from almost all angles, whereas with this AOC, as soon as you move even slightly—just 5 degrees left, right, up, or down—the entire display gets a milky haze... Terrible display. To summarize, the Philips 236VL is probably one of the best monitors ever made.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2023-03-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2023-03-07

02/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2021-11-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2021-11-02

20/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A perfect monitor

On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

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