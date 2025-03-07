2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
black64er
07/03/2025
New Zealand
probably one of the best monitors ever made
I've had it for about 13 years... I literally never turn it off... and now, just today, they are standing side by side – the 27-inch AOC 27B3H2, which I just bought today... The Philips monitor's display is at least 300% better, and not just that... The image remains clear from almost all angles, whereas with this AOC, as soon as you move even slightly—just 5 degrees left, right, up, or down—the entire display gets a milky haze... Terrible display. To summarize, the Philips 236VL is probably one of the best monitors ever made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2023-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2023-03-07
Miki iz Nisa
02/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great
10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
JamesB
20/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A perfect monitor
On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight