236G3DHSB/00
Experience 3D gaming on your big display
Engage yourself with 3D games on the Philips 236G LED monitor. With a large display, flicker free 3D glasses and multiple HDMI inputs, gaming just got more exciting!See all benefits
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Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
Entertain yourself with the light weight, easy to use polarized 3D glasses. These flicker free 3D glasses are not only easy to replace and maintain, but they are also affordable that finally your whole family has option to obtain individual glasses. As there are no batteries or cables involved, you are now finally free to enjoy it as long as you want to.
Transform your 2D collection to 3D at the push of a button! Easily accessible via a hot key on the bezel, this feature will re-invent your favorite 2D collection of games, movies and video to 3D.
With Blu-ray gaming and movie players with HDMI 1.4a compatible connection, the Philips 3D display will auto-switch to 3D mode and give you awesome images straight away. No more fussing with adjustments!
PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
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