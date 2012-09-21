2 year warranty
Discontinued
236V3LSB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
GeEs
14/08/2013
US
Really nice monitor
Big screen, nice and clear picture. Despite its 21" needs only small place on the desk and do not disturb. The buttons are easy accessible and simply in use. Mounting is easy and stable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
GeEs
14/08/2013
US
Really nice monitor
Big screen, nice and clear picture. Despite its 21" needs only small place on the desk and do not disturb. The buttons are easy accessible and simply in use. Mounting is easy and stable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor