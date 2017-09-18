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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

253V7LJAB/01

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 25 (24.5" / 62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

LED technology for brilliant colors and energy effeciency

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.