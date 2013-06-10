2 year warranty
Discontinued
273P3LPHES/00
Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
27" (68.6 cm)
SmartResponse is an exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images.
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
zuffenhausen
10/06/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic VFM at this price point
Pleasing appearance. Well built. Comes with all cables necessary for the display of all video formats supported, audio cable and 240v power supply. Image quality super in all circumstances. The ability for changes in the display colour rendering and contrast dependant upon the content is a big technology step at this price point. Lots of other power saving technology included. Excellent VFM performing way above its cost which may explain why this is my third consecutive Philips monitor that I have purchased. The drivers are not included on the enclosed CD. The CD info takes you to a Philips website for registration of warranty and then to get the drivers. However, the driver section did not recognise the monitor model no matter what I tried. Somehow, by luck, I managed to get in through a 'back door'. The instructions for the driver installation were incorrect in as much as they were incomplete. As the drivers are necessary for the high tech features to function I persevered and eventually was able to make the installation. An installation path certainly not for the inexperienced I would suggest. The monitor will of course work in PnP mode but without the advanced features being present.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
BLUESTREAK
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON BOX
I HAD 27 INCH LCD,BUT CHANGED TO PHILLIPS MAINLY THE LED AS TO POWER USE,ANOTHER IS WAS THE DESIGN TWO TONE SILVER ROUND SCREEN,BLACK EDGE AT BOTTOM. TOUCH CONTROLS JUST BELOW PHILLIPS NAME, YOU COULD PUT IT ANY WHERE IN HOUSE ITS MODERN DESIGN.' LARGE SCREENS ARE THE WAY FORWARD I THINK AND OF COURSE POWER SAVING MY MAIN THING THE NICE COLOURS ALSO PRESENCE DETECTOR AS TO POWER SAVING.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Steve62
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
Great Monitor but input selection is fiddly!
I use both the HDMI and VGA inputs on two separate PCs with the HDMI connected to the primary PC. I find it frustrating that the monitor defaults to the VGA if the screen saver on the primary PC kicks in. Its quite fiddly to then push the buttons on the front of the monitor to switch back to the HDMI. It would be great if the monitor could be set to default to a particular input port and have an easier way to switch between the inputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.