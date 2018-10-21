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  • Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design
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    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    276E8VJSB/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    Philips 27” 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide-view delivers same ultimate clarity and life-like visuals from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.

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    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

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    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    • E Line
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

    Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

    The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

    HDMI for quick digital connection

    HDMI for quick digital connection

    Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.155 x 0.155 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      Color support 1.07 billion colors
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 91%*, sRGB 109%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Effective viewing area
      596.74 (H) x 335.66 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 59 - 61 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      163 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DisplayPort 1.2
      • HDMI 2.0 x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage Game
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode
      • 2x devices

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      < 0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      19.51 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)
      Energy Label Class
      F

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      613 x 466 x 189  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      660 x 523 x 135  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      613 x 374 x 41  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      6.53  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.84  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.23  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      • TCO Certified
      • WEEE
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • CU-EAC
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • BSMI
      • EPA
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • VCCI
      • ICES-003
      • cETLus
      • MEPS
      • CEL
      • CB
      • PSE
      • UKRAINIAN

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black / Gunmetal
      Finish
      Glossy

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      HDMI cable, Power cable
      Monitor with stand
      Yes
      User Documentation
      Yes

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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