Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune. See all benefits
High powered 50mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 3000mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
A closed-back architecture maximizes bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.
Bayonet mount ear cushions easily twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism of a camera lens. The soft ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort.
Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.
The A3-PRO professional DJ headphones come with a soft silicone headband that makes them so comfortable you can forget you are wearing them even after hours of mixing.
The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.
Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.
Source-accurate sound reproducion brings you sound as it was recorded in the booth, without distortion or alteration, so the sound you hear is true to the original.
Soft sealing cushions isolate your ears from the outside world, so you can focus on the beat without distraction.
Designed to give you the best experience on the go, your Philips professional DJ headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Smart design and careful selection of components, like well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease.
The materials used are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. The earpads also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton