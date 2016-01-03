2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.
Professional DJ headphones
Over-ear
Deluxe breathable ear cushions
Full folding
High powered 50mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 3000mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.
A closed-back architecture maximizes bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
MastaHanksta
03/01/2016
United Kingdom
Awesome headphones for DJs
These are some of the best headphones I ever used they a rugged sound awesome and are easy to carry. Love them thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones
90mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com
Replaceable cables sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com