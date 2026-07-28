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  • Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized. Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized. Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.
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    PureProtect Go 500 Series Air Purifier

    AC0520/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Go 500 Series Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
    • Our smallest purifier
    • Filter lifetime of 3 years
    • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

    Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

    This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)

    Fresh air for homes with pets

    Fresh air for homes with pets

    Made for pet-friendly living, this air purifier helps reduce pet fur, pet allergens and common pet-related odors - so your home feels fresher every day (3).

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (7), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Ultra-quiet with no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet with no light disturbance

    In Sleep mode, the purifier operates at only 12 dB (8), quieter than the sound of rustling leaves. Also, the digital display is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 5 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Simple and intuitive controls

    Simple and intuitive controls

    Easily switch between Sleep, Medium, and Turbo mode to match your needs throughout the day. Filter maintenance indicators let you know when it's time to clean or replace the filter, helping your purifier perform at its best.

    Add your own essential oil and enjoy soothing aromatherapy

    Add your own essential oil and enjoy soothing aromatherapy

    Enjoy cleaner air and soothing aromatherapy with your favorite essential oils for a fresh, personalized atmosphere.

    Designed to fit your home

    Designed to fit your home

    With clean lines and a modern silhouette, this purifier beautifully complements your home, wherever you place it.

    Small footprint, reliable clean air

    Small footprint, reliable clean air

    At just 27.5 cm tall and 17.0 cm wide, this compact purifier is lightweight and easy to move around your home. Delivering reliable and clean air, wherever you place it.

    Clean air, only when you need it

    Clean air, only when you need it

    Allergen season over? Simply store away the compact purifier – ready to use again whenever you need it.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Arctic White
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Voice control
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Air quality sensors
      No
      Min. sound level
      12 dB
      Max. sound level
      38 dB

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      60 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      • Max. room size (1 ACH): 25 m²
      • Max. room size (3.5 ACH): 7 m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Scheduler
      No
      Automatic mode
      No
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (3 levels)
      Automatic display dimming
      No
      Ambient night light
      No
      Timer
      No
      Air quality feedback
      No
      Recommended filter change
      3 years

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      17.0 cm
      Product Width
      17.0 cm
      Product Height
      27.5 cm
      Product Weight
      1.25 kg
      Package Length
      24.0 cm
      Package Width
      24.0 cm
      Package Height
      33.0 cm
      Package Weight
      1.89 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Voltage
      100-240 V
      Maximum power
      5 W

    • Maintenance

      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Reviews

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    • (1) Room size calculated at 1 ACH, based on GB/T18801-2022.
    • (2) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.
    • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
    • (4) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 3rd party lab.
    • (5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1).
    • (6) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2.
    • (7) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    • (8) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.

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