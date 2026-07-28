AC0520/10
Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.See all benefits
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This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)
Made for pet-friendly living, this air purifier helps reduce pet fur, pet allergens and common pet-related odors - so your home feels fresher every day (3).
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (7), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
In Sleep mode, the purifier operates at only 12 dB (8), quieter than the sound of rustling leaves. Also, the digital display is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 5 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Easily switch between Sleep, Medium, and Turbo mode to match your needs throughout the day. Filter maintenance indicators let you know when it's time to clean or replace the filter, helping your purifier perform at its best.
Enjoy cleaner air and soothing aromatherapy with your favorite essential oils for a fresh, personalized atmosphere.
With clean lines and a modern silhouette, this purifier beautifully complements your home, wherever you place it.
At just 27.5 cm tall and 17.0 cm wide, this compact purifier is lightweight and easy to move around your home. Delivering reliable and clean air, wherever you place it.
Allergen season over? Simply store away the compact purifier – ready to use again whenever you need it.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Performance
Usability
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Energy efficiency
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Country of Origin
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