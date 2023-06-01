Search terms

    600i series Air purifier

    AC0650/10

    With the push of a button, the air purifier removes allergens and pollutants while consuming minimal energy. Its compact, sleek design blends seamlessly into your home. Control the air purifier anytime, anywhere, with the Philips Air+ app.

    600i series Air purifier

    Cleans the air from allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
    • Operates at max. 12W
    • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • Connected to the Air+ app
    Removes pollutants in under 17 mins(3)

    Removes pollutants in under 17 mins(3)

    Our air purifier delivers clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR of 170 m3/h, thoroughly purifying rooms up to 44 m2. Say goodbye to pollutants like PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and more in under 17 minutes (3).

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

    Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

    Our 2-layer filtration system featuring NanoProtect HEPA technology captures an impressive 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(2).

    Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (5)

    Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (5)

    Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield expect purer, cleaner air. VitaShield tehcnology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest know virus. Tested independently by external lab to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus (5).

    Energy-efficient design

    Energy-efficient design

    Achieve cleaner air with minimal energy consumption and save money on your energy bill. Operating at max. 12W, our purifier is 2x more energy-efficient than other leading air purifiers (7). In sleep mode, it consumes just 2W, 30x less energy than a traditional lightbulb.

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In sleep mode, it operates only at 19 dB (6), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance. With this setting, the air in your home will be clean always, even at night time.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

    When choosing Philips, you choose Philips for a trusted brand with 80+ years of experience in air care and health tech. Our air purifiers undergo 170 strict inspection tests before release and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

    Use our app for extra convenience and control. In the app, you can turn your purifier on and off, adjust speed settings, and monitor your filter status. Additionally, learn more about air purification through our collection of in-app articles and check outdoor air quality data, available to you anytime, anywhere.

    Compact size and sleek design

    Compact size and sleek design

    Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space, effortlessly enhancing both the air comfort and aesthetic of your home. At just 34 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk or shelf. Enjoy fresh and clean air with a touch of sophistication.

    Filter lifetime Indicator

    Filter lifetime Indicator

    Our purifier alerts you when it's time for a filter replacement, ensuring that you always have optimal performance with minimal effort. Plus, our Philips original filter guarantees optimal performance for up to 12 months, ensuring that your air is clean all year around.

    3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

    3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

    Customize your air purification experience with our purifier's three different speed settings: sleep, medium, and turbo. For efficient air purification when pollution levels are high, simply set your purifier to turbo mode for fastest results.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Air purifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Color
      White, Silk Beige
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      12W
      Air quality sensors
      No
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      49 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      170 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      44 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.6m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      No
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (Sleep, Medium, Turbo)
      Ambient night light
      No
      Air quality feedback
      No
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      34,1cm
      Product Weight
      2.2kg
      Product Width
      23.7cm
      Product Length
      24.3cm
      Package Length
      26.3cm
      Package Width
      26.3cm
      Package Height
      37.5cm
      Package Weight
      3.2kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <1W
      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      2in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY0611

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (2) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
    • (3) It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 170 m²/h by the room size of 48 m² (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height.
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter material, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
    • (5) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
    • (6) The average noise level, tested to IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD.
    • (7) Declared CADR per Watt, at max. power, vs. top-20 selling air purifiers on Amazon Germany, March 2023
    • (8) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency. Applicable only in countries where the Philips store is available.

