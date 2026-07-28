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    PureProtect Lite 700 Series Air Purifier

    AC0720/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% particles, with minimal energy and noise. With a sleek design, optional ambient light, and smart controls.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Lite 700 Series Air Purifier

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    See all Air Purifier

    Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
    • Our most energy efficient purifier
    • Filter lifetime of 3 years
    • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

    Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

    With a CADR of 180 m³/h (1), this purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 75 m² every hour (2), making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and similar spaces.

    Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

    Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

    This air purifier delivers strong cleaning performance while using just 14 W, helping you keep energy consumption and running costs low.

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Breathe easier with thorough air purification which removes 99.99% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (4-7)

    Fresh air for homes with pets

    Fresh air for homes with pets

    Made for pet-friendly living, this air purifier helps reduce pet fur, pet allergens and common pet-related odors - so your home feels fresher every day (3). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (8), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair your device with the Air+ app to control your purifier remotely, set schedules and timers, use voice commands with Google Assistant and Alexa, and share access with family members.

    Ultra-quiet with no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet with no light disturbance

    In Sleep mode, the purifier operates at only 11 dB (9), quieter than the sound of rustling leaves. Also, the digital display is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Soothing ambient light

    Soothing ambient light

    Create a warm and calming environment with the optional ambient light ring. Whether you're unwinding in the evening or setting a cozy mood, the gentle glow adds a soothing touch to any room while your purifier quietly cleans the air.

    Simple and intuitive controls

    Simple and intuitive controls

    Easily switch between Sleep, Medium, and Turbo mode to match your needs throughout the day. Filter maintenance indicators let you know when it's time to clean or replace the filter, helping your purifier perform at its best.

    Compact size and sleek design

    Compact size and sleek design

    With clean lines and a modern silhouette, this purifier beautifully complements your home. At just 34.3 cm tall and 22.2 cm wide, its compact form blends effortlessly into any room.

    Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

    Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

    Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Arctic White
      Internet connectivity
      Yes (Air+)
      Voice control
      Yes (Alexa, Google Home)
      Smart home compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices

    • Technical Specifications

      Air quality sensors
      No
      Min. sound level
      11 dB
      Max. sound level
      42 dB

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      180 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      • Max. room size (1 ACH): 75 m²
      • Max. room size (3.5 ACH): 21.5 m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in App)
      Automatic mode
      No
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (3 levels)
      Automatic display dimming
      Yes
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes (in App)
      Air quality feedback
      No
      Recommended filter change
      3 years

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      22.2 cm
      Product Width
      22.2 cm
      Product Height
      34.3 cm
      Product Weight
      2.16 kg
      Package Length
      26.9 cm
      Package Width
      26.9 cm
      Package Height
      37.4 cm
      Package Weight
      2.89 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Voltage
      100-240 V
      Maximum power
      14 W

    • Maintenance

      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      FY0700/30

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Reviews

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    • (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, based on GB/T18801-2022.
    • (2) Room size calculated at 1 ACH, based on GB/T18801-2022.
    • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
    • (5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30 m³ test chamber, using turbo mode for 1.5 h.
    • (6) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m³ chamber, 1.5 h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab.
    • (7) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2.
    • (8) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    • (9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.

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