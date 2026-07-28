AC0720/10
Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% particles, with minimal energy and noise. With a sleek design, optional ambient light, and smart controls.See all benefits
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With a CADR of 180 m³/h (1), this purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 75 m² every hour (2), making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and similar spaces.
This air purifier delivers strong cleaning performance while using just 14 W, helping you keep energy consumption and running costs low.
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Breathe easier with thorough air purification which removes 99.99% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (4-7)
Made for pet-friendly living, this air purifier helps reduce pet fur, pet allergens and common pet-related odors - so your home feels fresher every day (3). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (8), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Pair your device with the Air+ app to control your purifier remotely, set schedules and timers, use voice commands with Google Assistant and Alexa, and share access with family members.
In Sleep mode, the purifier operates at only 11 dB (9), quieter than the sound of rustling leaves. Also, the digital display is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Create a warm and calming environment with the optional ambient light ring. Whether you're unwinding in the evening or setting a cozy mood, the gentle glow adds a soothing touch to any room while your purifier quietly cleans the air.
Easily switch between Sleep, Medium, and Turbo mode to match your needs throughout the day. Filter maintenance indicators let you know when it's time to clean or replace the filter, helping your purifier perform at its best.
With clean lines and a modern silhouette, this purifier beautifully complements your home. At just 34.3 cm tall and 22.2 cm wide, its compact form blends effortlessly into any room.
Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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