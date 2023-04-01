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  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    800i Series Compact Air Purifier

    AC0850/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.

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    800i Series Compact Air Purifier

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    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

    • Superior performance
    • Seamless operation
    • Effortless control
    • Connected with Air+ app
    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 ㎡

    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 ㎡

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 49 ㎡ and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts clean air delivery to 190 /hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 in less than 16 min. (1)

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (7), pollen, dust, pet dander, odours and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

    New replacement filter

    New replacement filter

    The compatible replacement filter for this device is FY0910. This new filter replaces the predecessor FY0293 and offers even better performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Internet connectivity
      Yes

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      20  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <= 5  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Maintenance

      Replacement filter
      HEPA+AC filter FY0910 – 12 months
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Air+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      Alexa, Google Home (7)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      2.4  kg
      Color(s)
      White

    • Performance

      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%
      Room size (NRCC)
      49 ㎡
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      19  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      49  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Auto-ambient light
      No

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    Reviews

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    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
    • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
    • (7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
    • (8)The average noise level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions of your room and the location of the device.

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