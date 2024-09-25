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    PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

    AC0950/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

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    PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

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    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
    • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • PM2.5 smart sensor
    Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

    Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

    Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 65m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of Hcov-E229 coronavirus (10).

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses 23W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (11): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.

    Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

    Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

    Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wakeup time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed, so you can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (12), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >23% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Air purifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Color
      Arctic White
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Recycled Plastic (>23%)
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes (Google, Alexa)

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      23W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5
      Min. sound level
      20.5 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      49.0 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      250 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      65 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (Sleep
      Ambient night light
      No
      Air quality feedback
      Color
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      36.4cm
      Product Weight
      2.7kg
      Product Width
      24cm
      Product Length
      23.8cm
      Package Length
      28cm
      Package Width
      28cm
      Package Height
      40cm
      Package Weight
      3.8kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      3in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY0910

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Reviews

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    • (1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
    • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
    • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
    • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
    • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
    • (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
    • (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

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