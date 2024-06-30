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  • Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy

    Philips Water dispenser

    ADD4948BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Cold and hot water made easy

    This bottled water dispenser provides hot and cold water on demand, at a press of the button. Dual heating powers for you to easily swift between fast boiling mode and energy saving mode. No more heavy lifting with bottom loading design.

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    Philips Water dispenser

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    Cold and hot water made easy

    • Bottom loading
    • Hot & cold water
    • Dual heating powers

    Child lock to prevent hot water burns

    Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

    Dual heating powers for your selection

    Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.

    Z-shape 304 stainless steel water pipe

    The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.

    Refreshingly cool water on demand

    Refreshingly cool water comes at a press of the paddle. Enjoy your delicious cold gulp in hot weather.

    Fresh hot water on demand

    The fresh hot water comes at a press of the button, perfect for your cup of coffee, tea or even instant soup or noodles.

    Bottom loading; no more heavy lifting

    Easy bottle replacement with bottom loading design. Say goodbye to heavy lifting!

    Water shortage indicator reminds on-time bottle replacement

    Water shortage indicator reminds you of on-time bottle replacement and protects the dispenser.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V~ / 50Hz
      Cold water temperature
      ≤15  °C
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Cooling
      70W
      Heating
      170W/350W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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