ADD4948BK/70
Cold and hot water made easy
This bottled water dispenser provides hot and cold water on demand, at a press of the button. Dual heating powers for you to easily swift between fast boiling mode and energy saving mode. No more heavy lifting with bottom loading design.See all benefits
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Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.
The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.
Refreshingly cool water comes at a press of the paddle. Enjoy your delicious cold gulp in hot weather.
The fresh hot water comes at a press of the button, perfect for your cup of coffee, tea or even instant soup or noodles.
Easy bottle replacement with bottom loading design. Say goodbye to heavy lifting!
Water shortage indicator reminds you of on-time bottle replacement and protects the dispenser.
General specifications
Power
Country of origin
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