ADD4962/70
Cold and hot water made easy
This floor-standing bottled water dispenser comes with dual heating powers - 350W for fast boil, and 170W for saving energy. With compressor cooling technology, it also produces cold water efficiently.See all benefits
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Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.
Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.
General specifications
Power
Country of origin
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