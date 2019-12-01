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  • Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy Cold and hot water made easy

    Dispenser

    ADD4962/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Cold and hot water made easy

    This floor-standing bottled water dispenser comes with dual heating powers - 350W for fast boil, and 170W for saving energy. With compressor cooling technology, it also produces cold water efficiently.

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    Cold and hot water made easy

    • Bottom loading
    • Hot, cold and ambient water

    Child lock to prevent hot water burns

    Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

    Compressor cools water efficiently

    Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

    Dual heating powers for your selection

    Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.

    Wide dispensing area fits various sizes of containers

    Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V~ / 50Hz
      Cold water temperature
      10  °C
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Cooling
      85W
      Heating
      170W/350W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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