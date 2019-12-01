ADD4964/70
Bottled water redefined
This floor-standing bottled water dispenser comes with a UV-LED disinfection function which kills up to 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank* to ensure the cleanness of water.See all benefits
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Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.
Since there's no chlorine, bacteria tend to grow in the water that sits inside the bottle or the cold water tank. Therefore we have the advanced UV-LED light technology installed in the cold water tank which kills up to 99.9% becteria**. The UV-LED light activates for 1 hour once the dispenser is connected with power, and works for 1 hour for every 2 hours to make sure the water stay clean.
Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.
The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.
General specifications
Power
Country of origin
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