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    Dispenser

    ADD4964/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Bottled water redefined

    This floor-standing bottled water dispenser comes with a UV-LED disinfection function which kills up to 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank* to ensure the cleanness of water.

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    Dispenser

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    Bottled water redefined

    UV kills 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank*

    • Bottom loading
    • Hot, cold and ambient water
    • UV

    Child lock to prevent hot water burns

    Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

    Compressor cools water efficiently

    Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

    Dual heating powers for your selection

    Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.

    UV-LED kills 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank**

    Since there's no chlorine, bacteria tend to grow in the water that sits inside the bottle or the cold water tank. Therefore we have the advanced UV-LED light technology installed in the cold water tank which kills up to 99.9% becteria**. The UV-LED light activates for 1 hour once the dispenser is connected with power, and works for 1 hour for every 2 hours to make sure the water stay clean.

    Wide dispensing area fits various sizes of containers

    Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.

    Z-shape 304 stainless steel water pipe

    The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V~ / 50Hz
      Cold water temperature
      10  °C
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Cooling
      85W
      Heating
      170W/350W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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    • *Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions.

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