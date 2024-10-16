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    Philips Water dispenser

    ADD4981BKAK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen

    Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, for improved taste and potential health benefits. It also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**

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    Philips Water dispenser

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    Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen

    Micro X-Clean Alkaline Technology

    • Micro X-Clean Alkaline Filter
    • pH 8.5+**
    • True Ambient
    • Two ECO Modes
    • Night Light

    Micro-X clean Alkaline filter

    Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, such as Ca2+, Mg2+, K+, and Na+, for improved taste and potential health benefits. For a more balanced and refreshing experience, it also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**

    High Performance

    Compression refrigeration system cools water down to 5℃ 1.1L large hot tank & only takes 7.5s to fill a cup of water ( 150ml)

    Two ECO Modes for Energy-Saving

    The Eco mode light sensing system can detect light and automatically turns off heating and cooling systems to reduce energy consumption at night . The Eco mode can save up to 40%***** of energy for you

    Dual heating power as required

    Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.

    Easy-to-replace QuickTwist filter

    Easy-to-replace QuickTwist filters, without having to call in a professional

    True Ambient

    Hot, cold and ambient water do not mix temperatures

    ClearSmart indicator

    The ClearSmart indicator reminds you to replace the filter in time to maintain water quality. When the filter is nearing the end of its life, the indicator will start flashing, and will turn red once the filter reaches the end of its life.

    The Ultra-wide Touch Glass Panel & Ultra-high Spout

    It features an ultra-wide touch glass panel with responsive and smooth touch controls. The ultra-high spout, paired with a capacity-enhancing drip tray, is designed to accommodate cups of various sizes, ensuring a stable and secure placement to minimize the risk of tipping or spills. Furthermore, the integrated night light provides added convenience, enabling safe and effortless water dispensing in low-light conditions.

    Worry-free to Maintain

    The system is equipped with a single filter with a capacity of 4000 liters, equivalent to 8,000 bottles of 500ml water, ensuring long-lasting and cost-effective filtration. Its innovative easy-to-replace QuickTwist filter, without having to call in a professional.

    BPA-free

    All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.

    Safety lock to avoid scalding

    Child lock for hot water keeps young children safe from accidental hot water burns

    Technical Specifications

    • Heating performance

      Hot water tank
      1.1L

    • Cooling Performance

      Cold water tank
      2.8L

    • Filter specifications

      Filter precision
      10 micro
      Replacement filter cartridge
      ADD512
      Main filter media
      Carbon block
      Filtration capacity
      4000L

    • General specifications

      Voltage and frequency
      220V~ / 50Hz
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      326x330x1030  mm
      Cold water temperature
      ≤5  °C
      Hot water temperature
      90  °C

    • Power

      Rated power
      440W
      Cooling
      80W
      Heating
      170W/350W

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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    • *Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
    • **Tested by SGS based on laboratory condition with purified RO water with pH level of 6.5+. The use of different water sources may affect the final pH level by as much as +/-1.0 and therefore may not reach a pH level of 8.5+ in some circumstances.(SGS is an independent and credible testing, inspection and certification company that headquartered in Swiss)
    • ***Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.

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