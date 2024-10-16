ADD4981BKAK/70
Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, for improved taste and potential health benefits. It also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**See all benefits
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Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, such as Ca2+, Mg2+, K+, and Na+, for improved taste and potential health benefits. For a more balanced and refreshing experience, it also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**
Compression refrigeration system cools water down to 5℃ 1.1L large hot tank & only takes 7.5s to fill a cup of water ( 150ml)
The Eco mode light sensing system can detect light and automatically turns off heating and cooling systems to reduce energy consumption at night . The Eco mode can save up to 40%***** of energy for you
Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.
Easy-to-replace QuickTwist filters, without having to call in a professional
Hot, cold and ambient water do not mix temperatures
The ClearSmart indicator reminds you to replace the filter in time to maintain water quality. When the filter is nearing the end of its life, the indicator will start flashing, and will turn red once the filter reaches the end of its life.
It features an ultra-wide touch glass panel with responsive and smooth touch controls. The ultra-high spout, paired with a capacity-enhancing drip tray, is designed to accommodate cups of various sizes, ensuring a stable and secure placement to minimize the risk of tipping or spills. Furthermore, the integrated night light provides added convenience, enabling safe and effortless water dispensing in low-light conditions.
The system is equipped with a single filter with a capacity of 4000 liters, equivalent to 8,000 bottles of 500ml water, ensuring long-lasting and cost-effective filtration. Its innovative easy-to-replace QuickTwist filter, without having to call in a professional.
All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.
Child lock for hot water keeps young children safe from accidental hot water burns
Heating performance
Cooling Performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
Power
Country of origin
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