ADD6920WH/90
Portable jug, enjoy it anytime
This dispenser brings you a more convenient drinking experience. Fresh boiling water is within reach by 100% real boiled technology. The AquaShield filtration system removes 110* harmful materials and the portable jug meets different needs.See all benefits
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Ambient, 45°C, 100°C presets. Variable temperature control by 1°C increments from 45°C to 100°C. True Boiling is achieved inside the heating element.
The 1.8L portable jug can meet different using conditions. You can cook or wash fruits with the purified water inside. Besides, you can put the jug in your refrigerator and prepare cold drinks in summer.
The 6L large volume water tank can meet the daily water consumption of your family and you don't have to keep refilling water.
The rich strontium technology can separate out elements that are beneficial and healthy to human body.
The boiling point can be self-regulated in the high altitudes to control the water outlet temperature and avoid accidents cause by the splashing of vapour due to continuous boiling.
The 180° rotational design is convenient for users to receive and refill water from different angles.
The lifting water plate is convenient for cups of different altitude to receive water.
When the output water temperature is above 45 Celsius, the child lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding
When there is little/no water in the tank the system will automatically prevent hot water from being dispensed, protecting the system from dry-burn
The AquaShield filtration system can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful substances, providing you and your famlily clean and fresh water.
General specifications
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