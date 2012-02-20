Search terms

Clock Radio

AJ1000/12
  Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune
    Clock Radio

    AJ1000/12
    Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune

    Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune

    Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune

    Clock Radio

    Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune

      Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune

      • Mirror finish display
      • FM, Analogue tuning
      • Dual alarm
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Radio Alarm
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        Display Digits
        4
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Sleep Timer
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Depth
        80  mm
        Packaging Height
        106  mm
        Packaging Width
        265  mm
        Product depth
        85  mm
        Product height
        52  mm
        Product width
        185  mm

      • Power

        Mains power
        Yes
        Power supply
        • 220-230V
        • 50Hz

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

