2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rise and shine to your favorite radio tune
Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Mirror finish display
FM, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
3.6
of 5
54
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
15/02/2012
Singapore
Comes with selective dimmed or bright orange display; ideal as a night clock. Mirror finish fits in any decor. Excellent buy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
DarrenYuen
02/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent! Simple and easy to use! Great for the minimalist household.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
PreiteGeovanna
08/06/2011
Singapore
RISE AND SHINE TO YOUR FAVORITE RADIO TUNE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio