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  • Start Your Day, Your way! Start Your Day, Your way! Start Your Day, Your way!

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ3123/12

    Start Your Day, Your way!

    This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital tuning clock radio

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    Start Your Day, Your way!

    Wake up with radio or buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

    FM digital tuning with presets

    FM digital tuning with presets

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

    Repeat alarm for additional snooze

    Repeat alarm for additional snooze

    To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

    Easy alarm/time set

    Easy alarm/time set

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      100mW
      Sound System
      Mono
      Speaker diameter
      2.25"
      Volume Control
      digital

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM Antenna
      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Station presets
      10
      Tuner enhancement
      auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • 24 hour alarm reset
      • Buzzer Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • Repeat alarm (snooze)
      • Sleep timer
      Display Type
      4 digit display
      Display Digits
      4
      Clock/Version
      Digital

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA
      Mains power
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      54  mm
      Product depth
      122.8  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.61  kg
      Packaging Height
      140  mm
      Packaging type
      D-box
      Packaging Width
      179  mm
      Product width
      177.1  mm
      Product height
      48.1  mm
      Product weight
      0.53  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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