2 year warranty
Discontinued
Charge your mobile phone while sleeping
The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading.
Charge mobile phone/USB device
Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Iano
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Not a design classic, but great sound and functionality
Use this as an alarm clock to wake to DAB radio while charging my I phone. The sound is very good for a product of this size, the visibility of the screen is good and there is a useful remote control. The only niggle is the limited colour choice (black) and an uninspired design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4200 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4200 Digital tuning clock radio