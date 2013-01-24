Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ4200/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Charge your mobile phone while sleeping Charge your mobile phone while sleeping Charge your mobile phone while sleeping
    -{discount-value}

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ4200/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

    The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital tuning clock radio

    Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

    The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading. See all benefits

    Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

    The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital tuning clock radio

    Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

    The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

      • Charge mobile phone/USB device
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

      Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

      Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.

      Charge mobile phone and USB devices on one go

      Charge mobile phone and USB devices on one go

      This product conveniently doubles up as a charging device, allowing you to charge a maximum of two gadgets at the same time. Just plug in your mobile phone and another USB device or two of each before you turn in for the night, and your gadgets will be as powered up as you are in the morning when you wake up.

      Supports major mobile phone brands and USB devices

      Supports major mobile phone brands and USB devices

      The product functions as a charger for your mobile phone and USB device, powering your gadgets while you are sleeping. This feature brings you great convenience and supports major mobile phone brands for greater applicability.

      Date and day-of-the-week display

      Date and day-of-the-week display

      The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Large LCD display for easy viewing

      Large LCD display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time, date and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Charging

        Mobile phone
        • Motorola
        • Nokia
        • Samsung
        • Sony Ericsson
        USB devices
        5V

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • radio alarm
        • buzzer alarm
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • dual alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Others
        • headphone
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        132  mm
        Main unit height
        52  mm
        Main unit width
        180  mm

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.