Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes
    -{discount-value}

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ5300D/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      from iPod/iPhone & radio

      • with 30-pin connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 4W
      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      4W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • HomeStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        Dock radio for iPod/iPhone, iPod Touch, iPhone
        iOS requirement
        iOS 4.3 or later
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        Radio
        • FM radio
        • preset
        • scan
        • tune

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        4W
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3-Link
        3.5mm stereo input

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        155 X 144 X 92  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        215 X 107 X 174 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.