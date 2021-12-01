I have owned this Philips Clock Radio for several years now and enjoy it every day (and night). The clock display is LCD but not a digital display. The display has an array of LCD pixels that create and move the two (2) analog minute and hour hands just like a conventional analog clock. It has FM presets for 20 stations which are saved by pushbuttons on the back panel. Three (3) display brightness settings (Low, Mid, High) are easily changed by a soft-touch top surface which doubles as a Snooze button. The station settings take a bit of practice to master but make sense when you play with them for a couple of minutes. After that, you can save 20 stations in a few minutes. It comes with a simple wire antenna which is adequate and can be discreetly taped to any nearby vertical surface for improved reception. Also, a simple low-profile disc battery keeps the time and station settings energized and in memory if the AC power is interrupted or shut-off. The power-backup battery is about the size of a US Quarter (25 cents), but thinner. The unit comes with a compact power supply which converts conventional outlet power of 120 VAC to 6 VDC and it uses very little electric current. All in all, it is a very nice and intelligently designed product. It's too bad it is not sold anymore or at least it is much more difficult to locate from the usual retailers. I have had my Philips AJ700037 for about nine (9) years and have used it every day without any issues. I feel bad there were several negative reviews here. It is really a well-designed and well-manufactured product. I do not remember how much I paid for it, but it was around $30 - $50 perhaps. CAS III (25 July 2021)