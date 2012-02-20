Search terms

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

    Start your day, your way!

    This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

      Start your day, your way!

      wake to your favorite radio tune

      • FM, Digital tuning
      • 20 presets
      • Dual alarm
      • Plug and set
      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

      Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

      Plug and set the time automatically

      Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • dual alarm
        • Snooze
        Clock/Version
        • Digital
        • Analog
        Display Type
        LCD
        Clock Enhancements
        • Backup Clock
        • DST
        • Time zone
        Display enhancements
        brightness control

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        • Digital tuning

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • AC power adaptor

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        134  mm
        Product height
        112  mm
        Product depth
        42  mm
        Weight
        0.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.5  kg
        Packaging depth
        114  mm
        Packaging height
        148  mm
        Packaging width
        159  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        CR2032 (backup)
        Number of batteries
        1
        Mains power
        AC adaptor, 220-240V input

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate
      • AC power adaptor

