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    CD Soundmachine

    AZ100R/12

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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    CD Soundmachine

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    Enjoy music wherever you go

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    Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

    Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

    Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      2 x 1 W RMS
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      No. of built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      MP3 Link
      3.5mm stereo line in

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Loader type
      top

    • Power

      Battery type
      C size (LR14)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      6
      Power type
      AC Input

    • Dimensions

      Weight incl. Packaging
      1.5  kg
      Main unit depth
      212  mm
      Main unit height
      131  mm
      Weight
      1.1  kg
      Main unit width
      245  mm
      Packaging height
      244  mm
      Packaging width
      262  mm
      Packaging depth
      159  mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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