2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
CD
Tape
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
0
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
4.0
of 5
56
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
itsajay
07/02/2022
Singapore
ca. 10 years!!
even tho it's not available anymore, i would love to buy it again! i got this for my birthday ca 10 years ago and it's starting to lag a bit here and there, but hey, 10 years! i really love the player and am kinda sad it doesn't work as good anymore and isn't available, but oh well..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-02-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-02-07
ZICHAOLEI
29/03/2012
Singapore
Good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
SwatiGarg
26/03/2012
Singapore
3-in-1, great value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine