Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go
    -{discount-value}

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ127/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    CD Soundmachine

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    CD Soundmachine

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all cd-sound

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      • CD
      • cassette
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 X 1W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Connectivity

        3.5mm stereo line in
        (AUDIO IN)

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Mains power
        220V - 240V

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        158  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Width
        326  mm
        Product depth
        133  mm
        Product height
        240  mm
        Product width
        300  mm
        Weight
        2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.