Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

CD Soundmachine

AZ1837/79
Overall Rating / 5
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go
    -{discount-value}

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1837/79
    Overall Rating / 5

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources : USB direct, MP3-CD, radio See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD Soundmachine

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources : USB direct, MP3-CD, radio See all benefits

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources : USB direct, MP3-CD, radio See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD Soundmachine

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources : USB direct, MP3-CD, radio See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Boombox

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      • Lifestyle design
      • USB
      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Top
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        3.5mm stereo line in
        (MP3 Link)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 X 1 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Finishing
        Metal
        Loudspeaker types
        Loudspeakers

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        220 - 230V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        139  mm
        Packaging Height
        262  mm
        Packaging Width
        371  mm
        Product depth
        236  mm
        Product height
        122  mm
        Product width
        341  mm
        Weight
        1.8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.