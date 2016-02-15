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  • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ318B/12

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.

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    CD Soundmachine

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    Enjoy music wherever you go

    • Compact design
    • USB
    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    FM digital tuning

    FM digital tuning

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound enhancement
      Dynamic Bass Boost
      Volume control
      up/down
      Sound system
      stereo
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      3 W

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker grille finishing
      metal
      No. of built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous album search
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • MP3-CD
      USB playback mode
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous album search
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM
      Tuner enhancement
      auto digital tuning

    • Convenience

      Loader type
      top
      Display type
      LCD display

    • Power

      Battery type
      C size (LR14)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      6
      Power type
      AC Input

    • Accessories

      Others
      User Manual
      Cables/Connection
      power cord
      Warranty
      Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      1.62  kg
      Main unit depth
      232  mm
      Main unit height
      124  mm
      Weight
      1.1  kg
      Main unit width
      252  mm
      Packaging height
      260  mm
      Packaging width
      280  mm
      Packaging depth
      156  mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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