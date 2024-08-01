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    Baristina Portafilter

    BAR310/80

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Unique Baristina portafilter

    Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.

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    Baristina Portafilter

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    See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

    Unique Baristina portafilter

    • Ash wood
    Choose your style

    Choose your style

    Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.

    Stop, pop, drop.​

    Stop, pop, drop.​

    Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.

    Swipe to start​

    Swipe to start​

    Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Baristina Accessories
      Milk solution
      N/A

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of the product
      0,175 kg
      Product dimensions
      65mm (width), 75mm (height), 175mm (depth)

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe parts
      None

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging material
      >95% recycled and 100% recyclable

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