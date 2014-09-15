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  • Powerful drying with care on the go Powerful drying with care on the go Powerful drying with care on the go

    Essential Hair Dryer

    BHD006/00

    Powerful drying with care on the go

    The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Its compact design with foldable handle is the perfect choice wherever you go.

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    Essential Hair Dryer

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    Powerful drying with care on the go

    • 1600W
    • ThermoProtect setting
    • Foldable handle
    • Universal voltage
    1600W of drying power

    1600W of drying power

    This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

    3 flexible heat and speed settings

    3 flexible heat and speed settings

    This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    20mm nozzle for focused airflow

    20mm nozzle for focused airflow

    The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.

    Cool shot to set your style

    Cool shot to set your style

    The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air - a must-have setting to set and finish your style.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      Product size
      274 x 78 x 174mm
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      425g

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-127 / 220-240  V
      Color/finishing
      ABS high gloss and matt
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Motor
      DC Motor

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      1
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Coolshot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

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