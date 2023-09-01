Search terms

Hair Dryer

7000 Series

BHD720/10
  30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
    30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.

    Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer delivers professional results fast. Millions of ions intensify your hair's shine, while ThermoShield Advanced Technology senses temperature to protect hair from overheating. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR1,569,900.00

      30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.

      with ThermoShield Advanced Technology

      • ThermoShield Advanced
      • 30% Faster drying*
      • 25% more consistent heat
      • Water ion, mineral ion, 8x ion
      ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

      ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

      Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times*** per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy 25% more consistent**** drying temperature in any environment.

      Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying*

      Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying*

      Innovative fan blades and a specially designed heater work their magic for dry hair in just 4 minutes*****.

      Water ions brings moisture to your hair

      Water ions brings moisture to your hair

      Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ionizer.

      Mineral ions protect against UV rays******

      Mineral ions protect against UV rays******

      Keep your hair smooth and versatile. Mineral ion technology protects your hair against surface damage that can be caused by UV rays******.

      Ionic care system with 8x******* more ions

      Ionic care system with 8x******* more ions

      Ions intensify your hair's shine for frizz-free, glossy styling. Our powerful ionic system generates up to 80 million ions each drying session.

      Now 20% lighter** for comfortable styling

      Now 20% lighter** for comfortable styling

      The ergonomic design of the hair dryer is now 20% lighter** so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time.

      Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode for year-round comfort

      Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode for year-round comfort

      Keep comfortable throughout the year. Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode automatically sets the best drying temperature for the season*******. Blow drying with hot-cold mode can also preserve your hairs natural shine.

      Adjustable heat and fan speed for any hair and style

      Adjustable heat and fan speed for any hair and style

      Take control of your style with 4 heat settings and 2 fan speeds on the intuitive LED panel. Use the Cool Shot button for an intense burst to set your style a must-have professional function for expert hair styling.

      22% less energy used******** for efficient styling

      22% less energy used******** for efficient styling

      The hair dryer uses 22% less energy******** while delivering professional drying and styling results.

      Performs better than a 2300 W dryer*********

      Performs better than a 2300 W dryer*********

      Improved airflow, air pressure, and heat transfer means this 1800 W hair dryer performs even better than a standard 2300 W hair dryer.

      Magnetic styling nozzle attaches effortlessly

      Magnetic styling nozzle attaches effortlessly

      Aim hot air right where you need it. The slim styling nozzle attaches magnetically, snapping perfectly into place for quick touch-ups and details.

      Volume diffuser with magnetic nozzle

      Volume diffuser with magnetic nozzle

      Style your curly hair effortlessly with our uniquely shaped diffuser. Enjoy stress-free use with our magnetic attachment nozzle that just makes sense.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        11 m
        Magnetic diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC
        Cable length
        1.8 m

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        8

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ion technology
        • 8x ions
        • Water ion
        • Mineral ion

          • vs Philips basic dryer BHD002
          • * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8280
          • * * based on average drying time of 4 mintues
          • * * * vs Phiilips BHD510
          • * * * * based on medium (40cm) length Caucasian hair in lab environment, at highest speed and heat settings. Actual result might vary.
          • * * * * * Mineral ionic after 6 months UV exposure
          • * * * * * * vs HP8232/20 in top setting
          • * * * * * * * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8281, comparing the drying time in the highest heat and speed setting
          • * * * * * * * * Philips MoistureProtect HP8280 in highest setting

