Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer delivers professional results fast. Millions of ions intensify your hair's shine, while ThermoShield Advanced Technology senses temperature to protect hair from overheating. See all benefits
Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times*** per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy 25% more consistent**** drying temperature in any environment.
Innovative fan blades and a specially designed heater work their magic for dry hair in just 4 minutes*****.
Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ionizer.
Keep your hair smooth and versatile. Mineral ion technology protects your hair against surface damage that can be caused by UV rays******.
Ions intensify your hair's shine for frizz-free, glossy styling. Our powerful ionic system generates up to 80 million ions each drying session.
The ergonomic design of the hair dryer is now 20% lighter** so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time.
Keep comfortable throughout the year. Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode automatically sets the best drying temperature for the season*******. Blow drying with hot-cold mode can also preserve your hairs natural shine.
Take control of your style with 4 heat settings and 2 fan speeds on the intuitive LED panel. Use the Cool Shot button for an intense burst to set your style a must-have professional function for expert hair styling.
The hair dryer uses 22% less energy******** while delivering professional drying and styling results.
Improved airflow, air pressure, and heat transfer means this 1800 W hair dryer performs even better than a standard 2300 W hair dryer.
Aim hot air right where you need it. The slim styling nozzle attaches magnetically, snapping perfectly into place for quick touch-ups and details.
Style your curly hair effortlessly with our uniquely shaped diffuser. Enjoy stress-free use with our magnetic attachment nozzle that just makes sense.
