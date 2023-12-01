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  • 20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********. 20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********. 20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********.
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    Hair Dryer 7000 Series

    BHD720/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********.

    Enjoy fast professional results with the Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer. ThermoShield Advanced Technology actively reads and controls the dryer’s air temperature to protect your hair from heat damage*********.

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    Suggested retail price: IDR1,569,900.00

    Hair Dryer 7000 Series

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    See all Hair dryers

    20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********.

    with ThermoShield Advanced Technology

    • ThermoShield Advanced
    • Water ion, mineral ion, 8x ions
    • 60%********* hair shine boost
    • 4-minute fast drying
    • Dry 20%** faster than a 2300W dryer
    ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

    ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

    Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy 25% more consistent drying temperature in any environment*********.

    Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying****

    Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying****

    Our innovative fan blades and specially designed heater work magic to dry your hair in just 4 minutes****.

    Water ions brings moisture to your hair

    Water ions brings moisture to your hair

    Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ionizer.

    Mineral ions protect against UV rays*****

    Mineral ions protect against UV rays*****

    Keep your hair smooth and versatile. Mineral ion technology protects your hair against surface damage that can be caused by UV rays*****.

    Ionic care system with 8x more ions******

    Ionic care system with 8x more ions******

    Ions intensify your hair's shine for frizz-free, glossy styling. Our powerful ionic system generates up to 80 million ions each drying session******.

    Now 20% lighter for comfortable styling**

    Now 20% lighter for comfortable styling**

    The ergonomic design of the hair dryer is now 20% lighter so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time**.

    Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode for up to 60% shinier hair*

    Intelligent Hot & Cold Mode for up to 60% shinier hair*

    The intelligent feature provides a balance of hot and cold air that helps to boost hair’s glossiness*. The technology detects your environment’s temperature to provide ideal drying comfort the whole year round.

    Adjustable heat and fan speed for any hair and style

    Adjustable heat and fan speed for any hair and style

    Take control of your style with 4 heat settings and 2 fan speeds on the intuitive LED panel. Use the Cool Shot button for an intense burst to set your style a must-have professional function for expert hair styling.

    22% less energy used for efficient styling********

    22% less energy used for efficient styling********

    The hair dryer uses 22% less energy while delivering professional drying and styling results********.

    Dry hair 20% faster than a 2300W hair dryer*

    Dry hair 20% faster than a 2300W hair dryer*

    The more efficient drying system improves airflow, air pressure, and heat transfer so the dryer is more compact and lighter*. This 1800W hair dryer out-performs a Philips 2300W hair dryer.

    Magnetic styling nozzle attaches effortlessly

    Magnetic styling nozzle attaches effortlessly

    Aim hot air right where you need it. The slim styling nozzle attaches magnetically, snapping perfectly into place for quick touch-ups and details.

    Volume diffuser with magnetic nozzle

    Volume diffuser with magnetic nozzle

    Style your curly hair effortlessly with our uniquely shaped diffuser. Enjoy stress-free use with our magnetic attachment nozzle that just makes sense.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      11 m
      Magnetic diffuser
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Wattage
      1800 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Motor
      DC
      Cable length
      1.8 m
      Off mode power
      < 0.3 W

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      8

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ion technology
      • 8x ions
      • Water ion
      • Mineral ion

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    • vs Philips S5000 2300W dryer
    • * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8280
    • * * based on average 4 mins dry time
    • * * * based on medium (40cm) length Caucasian hair in lab environment, at highest speed and heat settings. Actual result might vary.
    • * * * * Mineral ionic after 6 months UV exposure
    • * * * * * vs HP8232/20 in top setting
    • * * * * * * Philips MoistureProtect HP8280 in highest setting
    • * * * * * * * Thermoshield Advance setting
    • * * * * * * * * when using hot cold mode vs naturally dried hair. Tested in 3rd party testing institute located in USA.

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