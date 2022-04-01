Search terms

StyleCare

Multi-Styler

BHH811/00
    StyleCare Multi-Styler

    Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR749,000.00

    Suggested retail price: IDR749,000.00

      10+ looks with style guide

      • 10+ styles in a box
      • 5 attachments & accessories
      • Style Guide
      • OneClick Technology
      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Curler
        Yes
        Straightener
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240V
        Heater type
        PTC
        Plate size
        Curler 90 mm
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Styling temperature
        Up to 210°C
        Heating time
        60 s

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Features

        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Barrel diameter
        25 mm
        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        OneClick release technology
        Yes
        Straightener size
        30x80 mm

      • Accessories

        Elastic band
        2
        Hair loop
        Yes
        Style guide
        with 10 easy to create styles

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

