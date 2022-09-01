Search terms

EN
ID
1

5000

Heated straightening brush

BHH885/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
    -{discount-value}

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    BHH885/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR1,199,000.00

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR1,199,000.00

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Ionic Care
      • Argan oil ceramic coating
      ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

      ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

      Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design

      Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      Large paddle-shaped brush

      The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

      Fast heat-up time

      Fast heat-up time

      Ready to use in 50 seconds.

      Ready to use indicator light

      Ready to use indicator light

      LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

      Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

      Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      Swivel cord

      Swivel cord

      Swivel cord for comfortable use.

      3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

      3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

      Three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit your hair type.

      Argan oil infused ceramic coating

      Argan oil infused ceramic coating

      The bristles with argan oil infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Argan oil infusion
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Universal V
        Heater type
        PTC
        Product size (mm)
        350 L x 75 W x 48 D
        Total number of bristles
        247
        LED light indicator
        White color

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Temperature Settings
        • 3 settings
        • 150°C - 170°C - 200°C
        Brush shape
        Paddle
        Brushing area (mm)
        116 L x 60 W
        Number of heated bristles
        111

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested in India on 100 women.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.