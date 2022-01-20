Style with less heat damage*
Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip, less heat damage, and healthy looking hair. Intensity your hair shine with 2x ionic care to create lots of beautifully, frizz-free styles. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimeter eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles. So you can enjoy frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?
Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
The convenient heat resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere, it also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.
The unique combination of 360° temperature wheel and LED display gives you absolute temperature control.
