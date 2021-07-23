BHS732/00
Protect and style with less heat damage*
Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free.See all benefits
Mineral ions helps to reduce the negative impact of UV, it lowers hair surface damage. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth and versatile.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?
Philips water ions technology generates more than 1000+ times more water content than without ionizer and bring moisture to hair, for soft and healthy-looking hair.
35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.
Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.
At the touch of one button, you can select the preset 210°C temperature for quick straightening.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
