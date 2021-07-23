Search terms

    7000 Series Straightener

    BHS732/00

    Protect and style with less heat damage*

    Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free.

    7000 Series Straightener

    with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions

    • ThermoShield technology
    • Mineral ionic care
    • 50% faster straightening
    • Heat resistant roll out pouch
    Mineral ion lowers UV damage

    Mineral ion lowers UV damage

    Mineral ions helps to reduce the negative impact of UV, it lowers hair surface damage. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth and versatile.

    Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

    Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

    The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

    Straighten or curl for various styles

    Straighten or curl for various styles

    From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?

    Water ions bring moisture to hair

    Water ions bring moisture to hair

    Philips water ions technology generates more than 1000+ times more water content than without ionizer and bring moisture to hair, for soft and healthy-looking hair.

    35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

    35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

    35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

    ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

    ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

    Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

    Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

    50% faster straightening**

    Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

    105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

    The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

    Easy to read innovative temperature display

    The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.

    Style button for quick temperature setting

    At the touch of one button, you can select the preset 210°C temperature for quick straightening.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2  m
      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Plate size
      25x105 mm
      Heat settings
      12
      Type of temperature control
      • Temperature wheel
      • with LED indicator
      Styling temperature
      120°C - 230°C
      Auto shut off
      Yes, after 30 mins
      Preset mode temperature
      210°C
      Off mode power
      < 0.5 W

    • Design

      Color
      Teal Metallic

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Ceramic Argan oil infused
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Plate lock
      Yes
      Ready to use indicator
      Yes
      LED display
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      Floating plates
      Yes

    • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
    • **vs HP8361
    • *vs HP8361
