Lady Shaver Series 6000

Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

BRL136/00
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin
    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits

    A gentle shave for smooth skin

    Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin See all benefits

      A gentle shave for smooth skin

      • Floating single foil
      • 10-hr recharge
      • +4 accessory
      A smooth and gentle shave

      A smooth and gentle shave

      Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

      Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

      Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

      Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

      Floating single foil for an even shave

      Floating single foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

      Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal Wet & Dry use.

      Up to 40 mins cordless usage

      Up to 40 mins cordless usage

      With rechargeble battery, Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 provides up to 40 mins cordless use

      Ergonomic handle for effortless control

      Ergonomic handle for effortless control

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body

      USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

      USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our abmition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support

      Include skin stretcher cap

      Include skin stretcher cap

      Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving for a gentler experience

      Soft glide cap

      Soft glide cap

      Soft glide cap covers the back trimmer on the shaver head for extra safety in curvy areas and glides along the skin for a comfortable shave

      Storage pouch

      Storage pouch

      Pouch included to store everything in one place

      Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

      The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between shaving

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V/7.5 W
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Soft glide cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 10 hours charging time
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded trimmer tips

      • Accessories

        Exfoliation glove
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Speed settings
        1

      • Ease of use

        Rechargeable
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • 74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
          • *HUT Germany N=49, 2021
          • **vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021

