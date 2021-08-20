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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2200B/00

3.6

| (25) Reviews

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.

See all benefits

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

Use your own strap to carry it anywhere

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor

Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

25

Reviews

20/08/2021

US

US

Nice compact speaker

It’s great speaker and I love the sound. With the bass it performs nice

Pros

Water resistance

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

23/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing sound

This speaker sounds amazing, not just for it's size, just plain amazing. I have a stereo that doesn't sound this good. I haven't really used the connecting to phone function but it is incredibly easy to connect to it with my Mac, iPhone and TaoTronics bluetooth sound sender. Distance is about average for a bluetooth device but that has a lot to do with the environment anyway. I have other bluetooth speakers and they also sound good, but this one is exceptional. Sometimes I forget I am not listening to one of those big wooden stereos. Battery life is also very good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

19/06/2017

US

US

Sound, size, durable, waterproof and a mic- what more do you need.

Like other items I have bought from Phillips, I am again blown away. I will continue to buy from this company.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200B wireless portable speaker

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