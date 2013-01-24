Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts the input signals from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.