2 year warranty
Discontinued
CR2/97
Top quality Lithium technology for your camera
When you simply have to have the best, insist on ExtremeLife photo batteries. They are perfect for your camera.
Lithium
The Lithium photo technology ensures that your camera has a long operating time regardless of the various temperature conditions.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
This product is suitable for APS cameras (CR2).