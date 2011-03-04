2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to your iPhone/iPod music
Wake up to your favourite iPhone/iPod music or the radio. PureDigital and wOOx technologies combine to deliver living bass with superior sound clarity. The built-in MP3 link lets you playback music from other portable music players too.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
3.7
of 5
23
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
NabeelMohamed
04/03/2011
Singapore
AWESOME!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
EddM
16/01/2012
US
Excellent Sound for such a small package and low price
Excellent Sound for such a small package and low price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system
NorthStar
10/10/2011
US
Philips Sense and Simplicaty at its best
Love the clock dock... remote makes scrolling thorugh music set lists fun
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system