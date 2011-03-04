I was just looking for a simple clock radio with an iPod dock and solid sound. It was between this one and another Philips clock radio that was about $27 cheaper than this one. However, you get what you pay for and the DC320/37 model was worth every penny. In an office setting, I barely have to crank the sound up very much because it carries very well. The bass is enough to provide character to my music, but tapered enough as not to disturb others in my office. Also, I love that I can utilize most of the Menu functions on my iPod from the remote. I have yet to use the alarm function--mainly because I didn't really buy it for the alarm--and I must agree that the brightness setting can be a little irritating and you can't see the display from certain angles or distances. However, in an office setting where I have a million clocks in front of me, that's a mere casualty of war. All-in-all, VERY satisfied with this purchase!