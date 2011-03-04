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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

DC320/98

3.7

| (23) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Wake up to your iPhone/iPod music

Wake up to your favourite iPhone/iPod music or the radio. PureDigital and wOOx technologies combine to deliver living bass with superior sound clarity. The built-in MP3 link lets you playback music from other portable music players too.

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wOOx technology for powerful bass

Wake up to your iPhone/iPod music

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

23

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

1

04/03/2011

Singapore

Singapore

AWESOME!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

16/01/2012

US

US

Excellent Sound for such a small package and low price

Excellent Sound for such a small package and low price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system

10/10/2011

US

US

Philips Sense and Simplicaty at its best

Love the clock dock... remote makes scrolling thorugh music set lists fun

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC320 docking entertainment system

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