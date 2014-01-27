2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCD7010/98
Enjoy high fidelity music and movies
Get superbly detailed and natural audio with this gorgeous aluminum set - thanks to Hi-Fi dome tweeters. Listen to CDs, or play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Watch DVDs with HDMI 1080p upscaling to get a rich movie experience.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
HDMI 1080p
Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
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