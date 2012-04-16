Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Cube micro sound system

DCM1075/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
    -{discount-value}

    Cube micro sound system

    DCM1075/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sound that fits your home

    Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Sound that fits your home

    Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Sound that fits your home

    Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Sound that fits your home

    Dock your iPhone/iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Sound that fits your home

      Obsessed with sound

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop
        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control
        Volume control
        up/down
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        24W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • iPod alarm
        • USB alarm
        Loader type
        top
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        white
        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        MP3 Link cable
        Remote control
        with 2 x AAA batteries
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Others
        Quick start guide
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main speaker height
        143  mm
        Main speaker depth
        198  mm
        Main unit width
        140  mm
        Main unit height
        143  mm
        Main unit depth
        250  mm
        Packaging width
        516  mm
        Packaging height
        308  mm
        Packaging depth
        195  mm
        Gross weight
        3.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        110-240V, 50/60Hz

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod 6th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod shuffle
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.