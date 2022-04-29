DST0510/20
Compact and effective
500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact design enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts.See all benefits
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The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The slim tip soleplate designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in between buttons with ease.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
The light-weight iron combined with the non-stick coating helps to glide easily and removes wrinkles faster.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
Light indicator goes on when the iron is heating up and switched off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.
500 Series removes 99.99% bacteria* from your garments in as little as 10 seconds
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Full control
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