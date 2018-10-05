Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Ironing (13)

0 Filters

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    GC505/70

    • 900W
    • Adjustable pole
    • 2 steam settings
    Overall rating 5/ 5
    (3)
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC524/60

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    • Styleboard accessory
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC362/80

    • 1300W, up to 24g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    • Heat resistant storage bag
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Stand Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC488/60

    • 1800W, 35g/min
    • 40% larger steam plate*
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 5 steam settings
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC518/20

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2145/25

    • 1200 W
    • 110g steam boost
    • 15g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    PerfectCare Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Steam iron

    GC3920/24

    • 2400 W
    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 180 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
    -{discount-value}

    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1424/45

    • Steam 8g/min
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Calc-clean
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    FeatherLight Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    FeatherLight Steam iron

    GC1418/35

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • 400 W
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Diva Dry iron
    -{discount-value}

    Diva Dry iron

    GC122/37

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • 350W
    • 1.6 m cord length
    Overall rating 3.5/ 5
    (2)
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Classic Dry iron
    -{discount-value}

    Classic Dry iron

    HD1173/70

    • Ceramic soleplate
    • 350W
    • 1.7 m cord length
    Overall rating / 5
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Classic Dry iron
    -{discount-value}

    Classic Dry iron

    HD1173/50

    • Ceramic soleplate
    • 350W
    • 1.7 m cord length
    Overall rating / 5
    View product

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products

Recently viewed products