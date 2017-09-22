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Discontinued

Philips Fidelio FidelioHeadphones with mic

F1/00

3.8

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Travel in high fidelity sound – always

The super slim and light Philips Fidelio F1 is the ideal travel companion. Uncompromising on sound quality, smart comfort and sturdiness, it’s expertly crafted for high definition sound and steadfast superb noise isolation, wherever you go.

See all benefits

Travel in high fidelity sound – always

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • Flat folding

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

40mm high definition drivers for clear and authentic sound

40mm high definition drivers for clear and authentic sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

Unmistakable pure, richly detailed Fidelio sound signature

Unmistakable pure, richly detailed Fidelio sound signature

Precision 40mm high quality drivers plus acoustic close-back architecture and bass reflex system are all part of Fidelio’s meticulous sound engineering. The Fidelio F1 headphones deliver consistent rich bass, clear highs and natural mid-range that together make up the Fidelio’s unmistakable sound signature.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

22/09/2017

US

US

Excelent earphones

Sound is crispy. Noise suppressing works well. Very comfortable. I use every single day in my commute and it works perfectly. One of the things I like from this product is that it has detachable cable, which you can replace if needed. I strongly recommend for the price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

25/12/2016

US

US

great phones

comfortable, fabulous sound, look great, lightweight, quality construction and materials

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

19/06/2018

Canada

Canada

Not Bad, but could be improved

It is too bad that Philips invested heavily in the quality of the mic and the sound (all outstanding), but skimped on trivia like the padding and cable. I bought mine over a year ago, and i've noticed that the cord is just a foot short. For a few pennies more, they could have made them 90% more usable in a typical desk environment. After one year of use, the thin vinyl covering is starting to wear out around the holes in the padding. Another example of a few pennies saved, but at the expense of 90% of the durability of the product. I doubt they will learn from this, as most things nowadays seem to be throwaway, but for a few pennies of effort and investment, they could really make this an outstanding product. I do very much like the fact that the cable is replaceable. That is excellent, and a very, very good idea that could make the product last years longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic

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