It is too bad that Philips invested heavily in the quality of the mic and the sound (all outstanding), but skimped on trivia like the padding and cable. I bought mine over a year ago, and i've noticed that the cord is just a foot short. For a few pennies more, they could have made them 90% more usable in a typical desk environment. After one year of use, the thin vinyl covering is starting to wear out around the holes in the padding. Another example of a few pennies saved, but at the expense of 90% of the durability of the product. I doubt they will learn from this, as most things nowadays seem to be throwaway, but for a few pennies of effort and investment, they could really make this an outstanding product. I do very much like the fact that the cable is replaceable. That is excellent, and a very, very good idea that could make the product last years longer.