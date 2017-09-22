2 year warranty
Discontinued
Travel in high fidelity sound – always
The super slim and light Philips Fidelio F1 is the ideal travel companion. Uncompromising on sound quality, smart comfort and sturdiness, it’s expertly crafted for high definition sound and steadfast superb noise isolation, wherever you go.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
Precision 40mm high quality drivers plus acoustic close-back architecture and bass reflex system are all part of Fidelio’s meticulous sound engineering. The Fidelio F1 headphones deliver consistent rich bass, clear highs and natural mid-range that together make up the Fidelio’s unmistakable sound signature.
3.8
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
erik248
22/09/2017
US
Excelent earphones
Sound is crispy. Noise suppressing works well. Very comfortable. I use every single day in my commute and it works perfectly. One of the things I like from this product is that it has detachable cable, which you can replace if needed. I strongly recommend for the price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic
Quicho
25/12/2016
US
great phones
comfortable, fabulous sound, look great, lightweight, quality construction and materials
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic
jaydibee
19/06/2018
Canada
Not Bad, but could be improved
It is too bad that Philips invested heavily in the quality of the mic and the sound (all outstanding), but skimped on trivia like the padding and cable. I bought mine over a year ago, and i've noticed that the cord is just a foot short. For a few pennies more, they could have made them 90% more usable in a typical desk environment. After one year of use, the thin vinyl covering is starting to wear out around the holes in the padding. Another example of a few pennies saved, but at the expense of 90% of the durability of the product. I doubt they will learn from this, as most things nowadays seem to be throwaway, but for a few pennies of effort and investment, they could really make this an outstanding product. I do very much like the fact that the cable is replaceable. That is excellent, and a very, very good idea that could make the product last years longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio F1 Headphones with mic