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    PowerPro Aqua Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

    FC6404/01

    Vacuums and mops in one stroke

    The new cordless (Li-Ion) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner for all floors, a handheld vacuum cleaner for surfaces like sofa, chair or corners and a mopping system to clean damp dirt.

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    PowerPro Aqua Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

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    Vacuums and mops in one stroke

    Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

    • 3-in-1
    • Vacuum and mop
    • 18 V
    PowerCyclone Technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

    PowerCyclone Technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

    The PowerCyclone technology delivers high vacuum cleaning results in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.

    New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

    New mopping system with optimal wetness for all hard floors

    The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

    3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

    3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

    3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

    The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

    The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

    Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

    Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

    Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

    Without the cord, you are free to clean wherever you want on every type of floor.

    Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

    Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

    The new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

    Powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for long runtime

    Powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for long runtime

    Cordless cleaning with powerful 18 V Lithium Ion battery for 40 min run time.The cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean different rooms without hassle.

    Suitable to use on all floors

    Suitable to use on all floors

    Vacuum all hard floors and carpets. Click on the water tank to mop all types of hard floors.

    Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

    Instant click on/off mopping system to do wet cleaning

    With the magnest on the water tank, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle

    High maneuverability and light weight for easy handling

    High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • 2 microfiber pads
      • 2-in-1 brush

    • Design

      Design features
      On-off
      Color
      Electric aqua

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      250x180x1160  mm
      Weight of product
      4.7  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      83  dB
      Battery voltage
      18  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      40  minute(s)
      Mopping element
      Unique mopping system
      Surface coverage per tank
      50  m²

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      3-stage cyclonic action
      Dust capacity
      0.6  l
      Exhaust filter
      Microfilter

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity (max)
      0.2  l
      Detergents that can be used
      clear detergent or just water

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    • Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.

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