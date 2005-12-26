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  • Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

    s-filter® exhaust filter

    FC8031/00

    Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

    The Philips EPA12 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.5% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment. For optimal performance, the filter should be replaced once a year.

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    s-filter® exhaust filter

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    See all Vaccum cleaner filters and accessories

    Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

    EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust

    • 1 x EPA12 exhaust filter
    • s-filter® standard fit
    • Retains >99,5% of dust
    EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    The EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust, before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Change every 12-months for sustained performance

    Change every 12-months for sustained performance

    For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

    Non-washable filter

    Non-washable filter

    The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.

    s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

    s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for

      Jewel
      FC9050 - FC9079
      Performer
      • FC9150 - FC9179
      • FC8680 - FC8682
      Performer Expert
      FC8720 - FC8729
      PerformerPro
      FC9180 - FC9199
      Performer Ultimate
      • FC8921 - FC8925
      • FC8941 - FC8957
      PowerPro
      FC8760 - FC8770
      SilentStar
      FC9300 - FC9319
      PowerPro Expert
      • FC9712 - FC9714
      • FC9720 - FC9725
      PowerPro Ultimate
      • FC9911 - FC9912
      • FC9919 - FC9934
      Marathon Ultimate
      • FC9911 - FC9912
      • FC9919 - FC9924
      7000 Series, Performer Silent
      • FC8741 - FC8745
      • FC8779 - FC8786
      Marathon
      FC9200 - FC9225

    • Contains

      Exhaust filter
      1
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