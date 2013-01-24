Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
Washable foam filter for life-long performance.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.
Extra handle for easy carrying.
The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
Small sized appliance for compact storage.
